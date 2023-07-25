Water assurance must for new construction projects

Construction projects in Delhi will soon have to provide an undertaking regarding the water supply they receive from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) while building the structure in order to receive an environmental clearance, officials aware of the development said on Tuesday. The decision was taken over two meetings of Delhi’s State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) held on June 26 and July 12. (HT Photo)

The decision was taken over two meetings of Delhi’s State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) held on June 26 and July 12, the minutes of which were made available on recently. The body is currently finalising a standard format for water assurance, which will specify how much treated water, fresh water, and groundwater, if any, will be used during the project and from where it will be supplied.

The move is likely to be enforced soon, the officials said.

HT reached out to DJB, but the water utility did not respond to requests for comments on the development.

The SEAC decision came after the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) in May urged for a need to have an assured water supply for construction projects, citing the risk of possible illegal groundwater extraction where no water supply is guaranteed. The SEIAA on July 4 also rejected an environmental clearance for a children’s hospital in Saket, informing the project proponent to come back with details of water supply.

To receive an environmental clearance, all construction projects in Delhi must receive consent and clearances from the SEIAA and SEAC. The bodies look at parameters such as the traffic density in the area, the air pollution impact of the project, the solid waste plan, water management plan, the number of trees being felled and planted, and the power supply, among others.

“In absence of firm assurances, there is the possibility of illegal extraction of groundwater whenever the project becomes ready for operation. The SEIAA has deferred the case (Saket hospital) and has decided to ask the project proponent to submit firm assurance from DJB or the competent authority regarding supply of fresh water, as well as any extraction of ground water during operational stage of the project,” SEIAA had said in its minutes of the July 4 meeting.

Vijay Garg, chairman of SEAC said this issue has been deliberated upon in the last two meetings held by the body, with SEIAA’s demand requiring for a format to be fixed, which each project proponent will have to adhere to.

“A format on water assurances has been drawn and will soon be shared with both the DJB and SEIAA. This will detail from where the water is being procured, the duration for which this water will be used and if it is not available, then what is the alternate arrangement,” said Garg, stating without a fixed assurance for the water supply, there were chances of illegal extraction of groundwater.