Convict arrested for robbing businessman, brother at south Delhi hotel

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they arrested a 48-year-old murder convict and apprehended two of his juvenile associates for allegedly holding a businessman and his brother hostage in a CR Park hotel on October 25.

The suspects robbed the two brothers of ₹8,000 and property documents and tried to extort them for ₹4 crore. They also forced them to sign some documents at gunpoint, the police said.

Police identified the arrested man as Vinay Kumar, a resident of Dwarka Sector-3. They said he was sentenced to life imprisonment in a double murder case in Rohini a few years ago. Kumar was out on parole due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker.

DCP Jaiker said that on Monday (October 25), the two brothers called the CR Park Police and told them that they had been robbed of money, property documents and held hostage at gunpoint at a hotel earlier in the day. The police met the brothers, who said that they had published a newspaper advertisement to sell their property in CR Park. One Vinay Kumar contacted them and asked to meet them on Monday at a hotel in CR Park to finalise the deal, DCP Jaiker said.

When the brothers reached the hotel, Kumar and the two minors led them to a room. The three then threatened the brothers with guns and knives, and tied them up. They robbed the brothers of the original property papers and ₹8,000. They also took the brothers’ signatures on some property papers at gunpoint. The suspects then threatened the brothers and demanded ₹4 crore from them within two days.

Based on the brothers’ complaint, police registered a case and began an investigation.

Through CCTV camera footage and the human intelligence network, the police identified the suspects. They arrested the prime suspect (Vinay Kumar) on Wednesday near the Dwarka court, where he was on his way to attend a hearing. His interrogation led to the apprehension of the two minors.

“We recovered two splinter pistols, two knives, the original property papers, ₹8,000 in cash and a stolen scooter from them,” added DCP Jaiker.