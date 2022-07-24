Cops assaulted during raid at Delhi’s Hauz Khas restaurant, 10 held

Eight policemen were allegedly assaulted by a bar owner and his employees during a raid that took place as part of a “cleaning drive” in Hauz Khason July 21, police said, adding they had arrested 10 persons, including the owner, in connection with the case.

Over the past few daysDelhi Police have been conducting raids in Hauz Khas village to take action against illegal bars in the area.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C said, “We have started conducting a drive to clean up the area. There are many illegal bars and restaurants here, which attract a rowdy crowd. This place used to be one of the most famous and upmarket areas, but the environment has completely changed. We are trying to turn it into what it used to be back in the day,” he said, adding that police have held meetings with residents’ welfare associations in the area and they feel the same.

During one of the recent raids, a sub-inspector, requesting anonymity, said police received input regarding illegal discotheques and tobacco hookah bars that play loud music being run in various bars in Hauz Khas Village. Based on the input, a team raided a building where three bars - Down Town, Red Frog and Barsoom Frat House - were operating on the first, second and third floor, respectively. When the officials entered Down Town around 1am, they found 20-30 persons who drinking and smoking hookahs. They said a man introduced himself to them as Ravinder Sharma, the owner of the establishment.

Officials said that they asked him for relevant licences, but he got angry and started shouting at them. He and his associates allegedly manhandled the policemen and started pushing them out of the bar.

One of the officers, in his complaint, said that employees of the bar attacked the policemen with rods, steel pipes and sticks. He alleged that the men also threw furniture such as tables, chairs and bottles at the policemen, who were injured in the scuffle.

A senior police officer said that a case under sections 186 (Whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Police said that the raids will continue in the area and legal action will be taken.

Meanwhile,Satinder Sarna, president of Hauz Khas Village Traders Association said the Delhi Police were handling the toughest part of maintaining law and order and were doing a great job and the clientele was improving by the day. “We are part of an evolving metro. Hauz Khas village is starting a new phase. Laws are changing towards better economic growth. Several years ago, there used to be 40 restaurants in Hauz Khas village, when Delhi had less than a thousand bars. All major restaurant owners have used Hauz Khas village as a stepping stone and they have now moved to bigger places, where government permissions are easier. Hauz Khas village has also started opening up again with a few outlets. It’s almost a fresh start. There are new set of rules . All departments are helping,” he said.

