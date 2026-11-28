A Delhi court on Friday acquitted six men in a murder case during the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, holding that the prosecution failed to prove the men’s presence during the attack or link the identification to the deceased.

The men spent six years in judicial custody for this case (Photo for representation) more less

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Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh of Karkardooma Courts, in its 48-page judgement, ruled that while the death of Alok Tiwari was a homicidal murder caused by severe head and brain injuries, the evidence did not establish beyond reasonable doubt that the six accused were part of the assailants.

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“There is nothing in the entire evidence to suggest that during the investigation or during the trial of this case, this witness had ever in any manner identified the said person as deceased Alok Tiwari,” the court, while referring to a key prosecution witness, said.

According to the prosecution’s case, on the night of February 25, 2020, Alok Tiwari was allegedly assaulted by a mob in Shiv Vihar and suffered critical head injuries. Locals testified that they saw him being attacked, found him bleeding near a bylane in the area and arranged first aid. Early next day, Tiwari was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to injuries the same day.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR was then registered on February 27 and the probe was later transferred to the Crime Branch. A medical board’s post-mortem report on February 28 concluded that Tiwari died of shock due to ante-mortem blunt-force brain injury alongside incised head and facial wounds caused by a sharp-edged heavy cutting weapon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was then registered on February 27 and the probe was later transferred to the Crime Branch. A medical board’s post-mortem report on February 28 concluded that Tiwari died of shock due to ante-mortem blunt-force brain injury alongside incised head and facial wounds caused by a sharp-edged heavy cutting weapon. {{/usCountry}}

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Police booked the six men -- Mohd. Salman, Parvez, Ashraf Ali, Sonu Saifi, Javed Ali and Arif -- under IPC sections of murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting, and promoting enmity and arrested them.

The men spent six years in judicial custody for this case.

The prosecution’s case rested primarily on Ajit Kumar Tomar, a common witness across three murder cases registered at Karawal Nagar police station regarding incidents on February 25, 2020.

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However, the court found gaps and contradictions in Tomar’s account. The bench said that the witness never stated the man being beaten was Alok Tiwari, nor was he shown Tiwari’s body or photograph to connect the assault he claimed to have seen.

Further, the court stated that there were omissions in Tomar’s statements and the timelines were shifting, noting that Tomar gave different accounts in his initial 164 CrPC statement and during cross-examination.

The court noted that rather than specifying individual acts or the presence of each accused in the night attack, Tomar made a sweeping reference to a mob of named individuals. “Whether all or any of the accused were present in the said mob at that time or not, was neither stated by him nor elicited by Learned Special Public Prosecutor,” the court noted.

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“The mere allegation that the accused were members of an unlawful assembly, even if established, would not, by itself, be sufficient to establish the commission of an offence of criminal conspiracy. There is no independent evidence, either direct or circumstantial, from which the existence of such a conspiracy can be inferred,” the bench said.

The court added that Tomar’s testimony pointed, at best, to two separate points in time without proving continuous participation in an unlawful assembly or describing acts that fulfilled the statutory ingredients of those offences.