New Delhi, A court here has granted bail to a suspended sub-inspector of Delhi Police who was accused of being involved in a ₹15.2 lakh band fraud case, saying that the investigation has already been completed and trial in the matter is likely to take time.

Court grants bail to suspended Delhi Police officer in ₹ 15-lakh bank fraud case

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Special Judge Puneet Pahwa was hearing a bail application filed by suspended Delhi Police officer Ankur Malik who was accused of cheating a bank of ₹15.2 lakh.

In an order dated April 10, the court said, "Considering the fact that three of the co-accused persons are already on bail, one of the co-accused, namely Reetika, was not even arrested and the present applicant/accused is the only one who is in custody, the accused Ankur Malik is ordered to be released on bail."

According to the prosecution, Malik, along with co-accused persons, allegedly cheated a bank of ₹15.2 lakh by forging documents and misusing his official position. The case also involved allegations of manipulating court processes through forged applications.

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{{^usCountry}} Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution argued that the accused played a key role in the offence and that there was documentary evidence, including financial transactions and digital communication, linking him to the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution argued that the accused played a key role in the offence and that there was documentary evidence, including financial transactions and digital communication, linking him to the crime. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It also contended that releasing him could lead to tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also contended that releasing him could lead to tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the court noted that it was unclear when the Forensic Science Laboratory report would be received and until then, even framing of charges could not proceed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the court noted that it was unclear when the Forensic Science Laboratory report would be received and until then, even framing of charges could not proceed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The court also took into account that three co-accused persons were already on bail, while another accused was not arrested, and Malik was the only one in custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court also took into account that three co-accused persons were already on bail, while another accused was not arrested, and Malik was the only one in custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The present applicant/accused has already been suspended and the evidence in the present case is mostly documentary in nature," the judge said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The present applicant/accused has already been suspended and the evidence in the present case is mostly documentary in nature," the judge said. {{/usCountry}}

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Emphasising that an undertrial cannot be kept in custody indefinitely, the court said prolonged incarceration would affect the ability of the accused to defend himself during trial.

"It is now well-settled that an accused on bail is in a much better position to defend his case than the one who is in custody. Even otherwise, an accused cannot be kept in custody for an indefinite period when it is not clear as to when the trial will commence," the court said.

The court then granted bail on a personal bond of ₹50,000 with two sureties, subject to conditions including not contacting witnesses, not tampering with evidence and not indulging in similar offences.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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