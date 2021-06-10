Court rejects Sushil’s plea for special food and supplements in jail

A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by champion wrestler and Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is currently in judicial custody for the murder of fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar, seeking special food and supplements while in jail.

The court said special food and supplements only appear to be the “wishes” of the accused and not a “necessity”.

“The alleged special food and supplements appear to be only the desire and wishes of the accused/applicant and are not in any manner the essential need or necessity for the accused/applicant. Hence, the prayer of the accused/applicant in the present application is not maintainable. Accordingly, the present application is hereby dismissed,” chief metropolitan magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba said.

The court said Kumar has been provided with a balanced and healthy diet, as per the entitlement of under-trial prisoners as stipulated in the Delhi Prisons Rules, 2018. He also said as per Kumar’s medical report, he is not suffering from any disease that requires food supplements or a special diet.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the present case as well as keeping in view the averments made in the present application, it is apparent that all the basic needs and necessities of the accused/applicant are being taken care of as per the provisions of Delhi Prisons Rule, 2018,” Lamba said.

Kumar, through his counsel, advocate Pradeep Rana, had said that he, being a renowned wrestler, wanted to continue his wrestling career and, hence, required supplements and special food.

Rana argued that supplements and special food are required to maintain his client’s strength and physique.

The court said even though Kumar wishes to pursue his future career in wrestling, he has neither disclosed the details of any upcoming competition for which he has qualified nor has he mentioned the name of any competition in which he is participating in the near future.

Sushil Kumar and his associates are in custody for allegedly assaulting Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends, Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar, at the Chhatrasal Stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 allegedly over a property dispute. Twenty-three-year-old Dhankar succumbed to injuries later.

Sushil was arrested on May 23. The court had initially remanded him in police custody for six days, which was later extended by four more days on May 29; on June 2, he was sent to judicial custody.