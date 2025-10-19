Edit Profile
    Court upholds charges against BJP’s Yogesh Chandolia for assaulting cop

    Published on: Oct 19, 2025 3:40 AM IST
    By Arnabjit Sur
    (Shutterstock)
    Rejecting the defense argument that there were no eyewitnesses or CCTV evidence, the court said such issues were not relevant at this stage.

    A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Yogesh Chandolia’s plea challenging a trial court order framing charges against him for allegedly assaulting a traffic police officer in 2020. The court held that Chandolia used criminal force with the intent to cause fear and obstruction to a public servant performing his duty.

    Special judge Dig Vinay Singh of Rouse Avenue Court passed the order while hearing a revision petition filed by Chandolia, who represents Northwest Delhi in Parliament, against a May 3 order framing charges related to assaulting and using criminal force against a public servant on duty.

    The case dates back to October 7, 2020, when Head Constable Raj, then posted at the Karol Bagh Traffic Circle, alleged that Chandolia obstructed him while he was removing an encroaching two-wheeler. According to the FIR filed the next day, Chandolia engaged in a verbal altercation, tried to pull the constable down from his crane, and attempted to snatch his phone when he began recording the incident. One of Chandolia’s associates allegedly succeeded in snatching the phone.

    Judge Singh observed that the complainant’s statement established a prima facie case against the MP. “Criminal force was used with the intent to cause fear or annoyance to the complainant. It was done with the intent to deter the public servant from discharging his duty,” the court said. It added that the charges framed were “wholly justified” as there was sufficient suspicion of commission of the offence.

    Rejecting the defense argument that there were no eyewitnesses or CCTV evidence, the court said such issues were not relevant at this stage. Chandolia, represented by Advocate Hari Om Gupta, had claimed the case was politically motivated and aimed at tarnishing his reputation. The prosecution was represented by Additional Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat.

    • Arnabjit Sur
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Arnabjit Sur

      Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

