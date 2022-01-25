Covid curbs to ease soon as Delhi reporting dip in positivity rate: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the test positivity rate for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has dipped by 20% in the last 10 days, indicating that the restrictions will soon be eased in the national capital. Kejriwal said that the daily test positivity rate has come down from 30% on January 15 to about 10% at present, adding that it was possible due to the consistent pace of vaccination.

“Soon we will try to do away with (Covid) restrictions and bring your life back to normalcy...will make all efforts in that direction,” the chief minister said after hoisting the Tricolour on the sidelines of Republic Day.

Kejriwal also announced that photos of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh will be put in every office of the Delhi government and photos of any chief minister or politician won't be kept from now.

Claiming to have brought a revolution in the education sector in the last seven years, the Delhi chief minister pledged to fulfil Ambedkar’s dream of quality education for every kid.

“We have brought that revolution in the education sector in the last seven years. Melania Trump, former US President Donald Trump's wife, also visited our government schools…we got our certificate,” he said.

Kejriwal sent a proposal last week to lieutenant governor Anil Baijal regarding easing of restrictions, including the weekend curfew, in view of a dip in daily infections. While Baijal agreed to some recommendations, he rejected the proposal related to the weekend curfew. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by Baijal, however, offered relaxations to the functioning of private offices.

