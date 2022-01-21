Night and weekend curfew to continue in Delhi as DDMA issues fresh guidelines. Check what's allowed

In a fresh order issued on Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that the current night curfew between 10pm and 5am, and weekend curfew across the national capital will remain in place till further orders in view of the Covid-19 situation. The order came after the authority rejected chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government's proposal to lift the curfew as Delhi has been reporting consistent drop in single-day Covid-19 cases.

The proposal was sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The DDMA, however, has decided to offer relaxations to the functioning of private offices in the national capital. As per the latest order, private offices that are not present in containment zones, can operate with a maximum capacity of 50% attendance. Earlier, the Delhi government had ordered 100% work-from-home for private offices.

The revised guidelines come as Delhi logged as many as 12,306 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, down from Wednesday's 13,785, as per the health bulletin data. The case positivity rate of the city also reduced to 21.48% from 23.86% the day before.

Here's a list of what's allowed and what's not as per the latest DDMA order:

Restaurants and bars will remain closed across Delhi. However, online delivery has been permitted by the Delhi government. A status quo remains with regards to opening of markets as the case positivity rate of Delhi is still above 21% and the number of daily coronavirus cases being reported are over 12,000, the DDMA noted. Private offices have been allowed to function at 50% capacity as opposed to the 100% work-from-home that was in place till now. However, the offices must be situated outside containment zones, the DDMA order stated. Furthermore, private firms have been directed to stagger work timings and the presence of employees at the same time in order to ensure social distancing is maintained at the workplace. Cinemas, theatres, spas and gyms will continue to be shut. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, will remain closed till further orders. Shops in markets, market complexes and malls are allowed to run on an odd-even basis between 10am and 8pm. Only one authorised weekly market can function with an upper limit of 50% vendors at a time. Delhi metro and buses can continue to run only at full seating capacity with no standing passenger.