Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Covid protocol: Delhi Police chief orders focus on bars, restaurants
delhi news

Covid protocol: Delhi Police chief orders focus on bars, restaurants

During the meeting, personnel at the station level were also asked to ensure that no person takes a house on rent without being vetted/verified first by the police station concerned
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana held a crime review meeting on Wednesday. (PTI)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

All police stations have been directed to ensure that bars and restaurants in the national capital adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour for public safety, Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said during a crime review meeting with senior police officers on Wednesday.

During the meeting, personnel at the station level were also asked to ensure that no person takes a house on rent without being vetted/verified first by the police station concerned.

“ All police stations of Delhi have been provided with three Inspector rank officers— a station house officer, inspector(law and order), and Inspector (investigation). This will help in better supervision of criminal investigations, handling law and order challenges and also better management of citizen services at the station level. The availability of three Inspectors will also ensure that each Inspector gets an assured weekly off without hampering the quality of day-to-day management at police stations,” a police spokesperson said.

During the meeting, the police chief also told senior officers to ensure coordination between the Railway Police, the Metro Police and the local police for better prevention and detection of crimes in major transportation hubs.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP