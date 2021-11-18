Covid protocol: Delhi Police chief orders focus on bars, restaurants

All police stations have been directed to ensure that bars and restaurants in the national capital adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour for public safety, Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said during a crime review meeting with senior police officers on Wednesday.

During the meeting, personnel at the station level were also asked to ensure that no person takes a house on rent without being vetted/verified first by the police station concerned.

“ All police stations of Delhi have been provided with three Inspector rank officers— a station house officer, inspector(law and order), and Inspector (investigation). This will help in better supervision of criminal investigations, handling law and order challenges and also better management of citizen services at the station level. The availability of three Inspectors will also ensure that each Inspector gets an assured weekly off without hampering the quality of day-to-day management at police stations,” a police spokesperson said.

During the meeting, the police chief also told senior officers to ensure coordination between the Railway Police, the Metro Police and the local police for better prevention and detection of crimes in major transportation hubs.

