Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain releases list of dos and don'ts for Covid patients isolating at home

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain took to Koo app today to share a set of instructions that all Covid-19 patients, who are under home isolation, need to adhere to. This comes days after the Centre released a set of fresh guidelines for all mildly and asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, including those infected with Omicron, who can undergo home isolation.

Jain also shared an image of the official guidelines released by the Centre for home isolation patients. In that, it has been instructed that all Covid-19 patients under home isolation must discard their masks after every eight hours or earlier if it becomes soiled. Further, both patients and their caregiver should preferably wear N-95 masks.

The masks have been directed to be discarded by cutting them into pieces and putting them in a paper bag. Also, patients need to drink lots of fluid to stay hydrated, take adequate rest and also maintain respiratory etiquettes.

Here's a list of must-dos that Delhi health minister shared:

1. Patients must isolate themselves from other family members of the household.

2. All patients need to live in a well-ventilated room that has cross-ventilation.

3. The Covid-19 patient must wear triple-layer mask

4. Special care must be given to cleanliness and hygiene.

5. Patients must keep themselves busy, talk to their family members and relatives on phone from time to time.

On Wednesday (January 5), the Union health ministry released a list of fresh guidelines and said that coronavirus positive patients can henceforth undergo home isolation for seven days instead of 10 as long as their fever subsides in the last three days.

Following this, Jain said on Thursday that Covid-19 patients in Delhi should also undergo home isolation norms as per the Centre's new norms.

The new rules come at a time the country is witnessing huge jump in its daily Covid-19 case count owing to the Omicron variant of the virus. In the last 24 hours, India reported as many as 1,41,986 Covid-19 infections with the active caseload surpassing 4.5 lakh-mark.

Delhi has been one of the most-hit regions in the country both on the basis of active caseload as well as Omicron outbreak. The national capital 17,335 single-day Covid-19 infections on Friday, up from 15,097 on the preceding day, with the case positivity rate touching as high as 17.73%. The city is also one of the top leading contributors of Omicron, behind Maharashtra, having detected as many as 513 infections so far. A total of 57 patients of them have recuperated from the new variant of Covid-19 so far.

