Covid-19: Delhi reports 822 new cases and 2 deaths; positivity rate at 11.41%
The number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi came below the 1,000-mark after five days as the capital reported 822 cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the city crossed 11 per cent, as against 9.3 per cent on the previous day.
Here are the top five updates on the Covid situation in Delhi:
1. While Delhi witnessed no deaths on Sunday, 2 new coronavirus-linked fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total toll in the city since the beginning of the pandemic to 26,313. The Covid death rate in the capital is now at 1.34 per cent.
2. The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi now stand at 4,274 as against 4,500 the previous day. With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,56,593.
3. A total of 9,205 tests were conducted the previous day to detect Covid-19. The number of containment zones rose to 173 on Monday, the health bulletin said further.
4. In terms of vaccination, over 10,000 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Nearly 70 per cent of these were booster doses. Over 22 lakh beneficiaries in Delhi have received their Covid booster doses till now.
5. Despite a high positivity rate, the number of hospitalisations in Delhi remained at around 300. These include suspected Covid-19 patients as well. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are also lying vacant, the latest bulletin further said.
