Covid-19: Delhi reports marginal dip in daily caseload

Delhi on Thursday reported a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases. The national capital reported 1,104 fresh cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the cumulative Covid-19 count in the city rose to nearly 18.50 lakh , while the total number of fatalities jumped to 26,035.

The current positivity rate stood at 2.09 per cent and the number of active Covid-19 cases reached 5,438.

As many as 1,317 cases of the Covid-19 infection were reported on Wednesday. The positivity rate had stood at 2.11 per cent.

According to the bulletin, as many as 1,958 people recuperated from the viral disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the Capital to 18.17 lakh.

Delhi has been seeing a decline in its Covid-19 caseload after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of Covid-19, driven by the Omicron variant.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the peak of third wave. The cases, however, started dropping to below 10,000 just after 10 days.

In view of the declining cases of Covid-19, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had last week reviewed the Covid-19 situation and decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7.

Gyms were also allowed to reopen with certain restrictions, while the night curfew continues.

