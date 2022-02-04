Covid-19 in Delhi: Key DDMA meet today

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will today hold a virtual meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the city. Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, who heads the body, will chair the meeting, while chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will also attend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The issues likely to be discussed in the DDMA's Friday meeting include the reopening of schools, as well as that of gyms and spas. It may also reconsider a Delhi government order which makes it compulsory to wear a mask while driving alone.

In its previous meeting, on January 27, the agency decided to lift the weekend curfew and the odd-even restrictions for shops in markets and shopping malls. It also decided to permit restaurant, bars and cinema halls to function at a maximum seating capacity of 50 per cent.

However, the DDMA retained the night curfew and decided to continue with the closure of schools.

On Thursday, the Capital's cumulative Covid-19 infection tally increased by 2688 cases, down from 3028 on February 2, according to a health department bulletin. The daily toll stood at 13, as against 27 on Wednesday. There were 3895 recoveries as well, while 4679 people recuperated the day before.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This means that Delhi has seen as many as 1,838, 647 cases till now, including 1,799,085 recoveries, 25,392 deaths and 13,630 active cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON