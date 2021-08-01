Covid-19 in Delhi: Less than 1,000 fined for not wearing mask for 16th day

Delhi Police issued fewer than 1,000 challans (penalties) to people in the capital for 16th consecutive day on Saturday for not wearing face masks amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), officials told news agency PTI on Sunday.

On Saturday, the police issued 833 challans. Of these, 37 people were prosecuted for not following social distancing, 34 for spitting and 22 people were prosecuted for consuming liquor, betel leaves, tobacco, gutka, data showed.

Police officials told new agency PTI that on July 15, as many as 1,113 people were prosecuted for not wearing a mask and since then, the penalties have remained below the 1,000-mark.

Between April 19 and July 31, as many as 164,562 people were prosecuted for not wearing a face mask and 194,496 challans issued, the Delhi Police’s data further showed. During this period, over 26,000 people were fined by the police for not following social distancing; 1,558 for taking part in large public gatherings and congregations; 1,481 for consuming liquor, pan, tobacco and gutka; and 740 people for spitting, data released by the police showed.

The national capital was placed under a complete lockdown from April 19 when there were 23,000-28,000 cases daily. However, the situation started improving in the middle of May and the Delhi government began easing the restrictions in place to contain the virus from May 31.

More than 14.36 million cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in Delhi till now of which 1,410,631 patients have recovered, 25,053 have died and the active cases stand at 581, according to the health department’s bulletin. On Saturday, there were 58 new cases, 56 recoveries and one more death due to Covid-19.

(With PTI inputs)