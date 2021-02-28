IND USA
Covid-19: List of private, govt hospitals vaccinating people above 60, or above 45 with comorbidities

Starting March 1, all people above the age of 60, or those above 45 with existing illnesses that make them more susceptible to Covid-19, will be allowed to sign up to receive coronavirus vaccines at government and private facilities
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:21 PM IST

Starting March 1, all people above the age of 60, or those above 45 with existing illnesses that make them more susceptible to Covid-19, will be allowed to sign up to receive coronavirus vaccines at government and private facilities.

The Centre has capped the cost of Covid-19 vaccine at a private centre to 250 a dose, while government centres will continue to administer shots for free.

Eligible residents can register themselves on the Co-Win app, the Aarogya Setu app, or log on to cowin.gov.in. Residents can also walk in to vaccination centres and get themselves registered on spot.

Below is the list of government and private hospitals in Delhi that will vaccinate people above 60 and those above 45 with existing comorbidities:

GOVERNMENT HOSPITALS:

Central district:

Aruna Asaf Ali Govt. Hospital

Balak Ram Hospital

Burari Hospital

Dr. N. C. Joshi Hospital

GB Pant Hospital

Girdhari Lal Hospital

Guru Nanak Eye Hospital

Hindu Rao Hospital

Kasturba Hospital

Lok Nayak Hospital

Maulana Azad Dental Institute

Maulana Azad Medical College

East district:

Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya

Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital 

New Delhi district:

Delhi Cantonment General Hospital

Kalawati Saran Children Hospital

NDMC Charak Palika Hospital DH

Northern Railways Hospital

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital DH

Maternity, Gynae Hospital, New Delhi

North district:

Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital

Maharishi Valmiki Hospital

Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital

Northeast district:

JPC Hospital

Northwest district:

Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital Pitampura

Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital

Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Rohini

ESI Hospital Rohini

Shahdara district:

Delhi State Cancer Institute

Doctor Hegdewar Arogya Sansthan

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital

IG ESI Hospital

IHBAS

Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Tahirpur

Swami Dayanand Hospital

South district:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Ambedkar Nagar Hospital

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS)

PT. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital

Safdarjung Hospital

Southeast district:

ESI Hospital Okhla Phase 1 DH

LNC Hospital, Lajpat Nagar

PSMS Hospital, Kalkaji

Southwest district:

CRPF Composite Hospital, Jharoda Kalan

Dada Dev Hospital

Mansaram Park Dispensary

RHTC Najafgarh

RTRM Hospital

West district:

Acharya Shree Bhikshuk Govt Hospital

Deen Dayal UpadhyayHospital

ESI Hospital Basaidara Pur

Guru Gobind Singh Govt Hospital

Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital

Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital

Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital

PRIVATE HOSPITALS:

Central district:

BLK Memorial Hospital

Delhi Heart and lung hospital

Divine Multispecialty Hosp. & Cancer Cent., Wazirabad

Jeevan Mala Hospital

Jeewan Nursing Home, Pusa Road

Kapil Multispecialty Hospital, Nathupura

Medlife Hospital, Burari

NKS Hospital, Gulabi Bagh

Sanjeevan Hospital, Daryaganj

Sant Parmanand Hospital

SGR Kolmet Hospital, Pusa Road

Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

St. Stephens Hospital

Teerath Ram Shah Hospital

East district:

Apex City Hospital, West Vinod Nagar

Bimla Hospital

Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital

Jeevan Anmol Hospital

Makkar Multi-speciality Hospital

Malik Radix Health care Center

Max Patparganj

Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute

Patel Hospital, Shakarpur

Ram Lal Kundan Lal Hospital, Pandav Nagar

SMS Hospital

Virmani Hospital

New Delhi district:

Flt. Lt. RajanDhall Hospital FORTIS

Indian Spinal Injuries Centre

Primus Super Specialty Hospital

North district:

Balaji Hospital, Narela

Bansal Global Hospital, Jahangirpuri

Gupta Multispecialty Hospital, Bawana

Maha Durga Charitable Trust

Maharaja Agarsain Multispecialty Hospital, Narela

Mangalam Hospital, Bawana

Nulife Hospital, GTB Nagar

Pentamed Hospital, Derawal Nagar

Sant Soham Hospital, Bawana

Northeast district:

Moral Hospital

Panchsheel Hospital

Northwest district:

Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Madhuban Chowk

Bhagwati Hospital, Rohini

Brahm Shakti Hospital

Cygnus MLS Super Specialty Hospital

Dharamvir Solanki Hospital, Rohini

Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh

Jaipur Golden Hospital

Lalita Hospital, Begumpur

Max Super Speciality Hospital Shalimar Bagh

Muni Mayaram Jain Hospital, Pitampura

Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre

Santom Hospital

Saroj Medical Institute, Jail Road, Rohini

Saroj Super Specialty Hospital

Savitri Hospital, Kanjhawala

Shree Aggarsain International Hospital

Sunrise Hospital, Rohini

Tomar Multispecialty Hospital, Kirari

Shahdara district:

Dr. Gupta Nursing Home, Naveen Shahdara

East Delhi Medical Centre Mansarover Park

Goyal Hospital and Urology Center

Gupta Multispecialty Hospital, Vivek Vihar

Karuna Hospital, Dilshad Garden

Kosmos Super Specialty Hospital, Vikas Marg

Pushpanjali Medical Centre, Vikas Marg Ext.

Red Cross Hospital, Dilshad Garden

Shanti Mukand Hospital

Shri Ram Singh Hospital, Krishna Nagar

Surya Hospital, Krishna Nagar

South district:

Aashlok Hospital

Fortis C Doc Hospital

Madhukar Rainbow

Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket

Medeor Hospital

Phoenix Hospital

Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute (PSRI)

Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital, Gautam Nagar

Sitaram Bhartia Hospital

Southeast district:

Alshifa Multispeciality hospital

Banarsidas Chandiwala Hospital, Kalkaji

Bansal Hospital & Research Centre, NFC

Batra Hospital And Medical Research Centre

Fortis Escorts Heart Institute

Hakeem Abdul Hameed Centenary Hospital

Holy Family Hospital

IBS Hospital, Lajpat Nagar

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals

Irene Hospital, Kalkaji

Jeevan Hospital and Nursing Home

Jeewan Nursing Home, Gate No. 2

Metro Hospital, Lajpat Nagar

Mool Chand Kharaiti Ram Hospital

National Heart Institute

Royal Kalindi Hospital, Sarita Vihar

Sunrise Hospital, Kalindi Colony

Universal Centre of Health Services, Badarpur

VIMHANS Hospital

Southwest district:

Aakash Healthcare

Ansari Hospital, Sagarpur

Ayushman Hospital Health Services

B.H. Salvas Hospital, Haibatpura, Najafgarh

Bensups Hospital, Dwarka

Bhagat Chandra Hospital

DivyaPrastha Hospital

Human Care Medical Charitable Trust (Manipal)

Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Dwarka

Rosewood Hospital, Najafgarh

Samar Hospital, Dwarka

Shakuntala Hopsital, West Sagarpur

Taarak Hospital

Venkateswar Hospital

Vikas Hospital

West district:

Action Cancer Hospital

Altius Sonia Hospital

Ardent Ganpati Hospital, Mundka

B.M. Gupta Hospital, Uttam Nagar

Bhatia Global Hospital, Paschim Vihar

CD Global Hospital, Najafgarh Road

Jeewan Moti Khera Hospital, Nangloi

Kalra Hospital

Kalra Hospital, Uttam Nagar

Konarc Hospital, Nangloi

Kukreja Hospital and Heart Centre, Rajouri Garden

Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh

Mansaram Hospital, Nangloi

Mata Chanan Devi Hospital

Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital, Uttam Nagar

MGS Hospital, Punjabi Bagh

PGH Hospital, Vikas Nagar

Rathi Hospital, Najafgarh

Revive Hospital, Vishwas Park

RLKC Metro Hospital, Naraina

Satyabhama Hospital

Sehgal Neo Hospital

Shree BalaJi Action Medical Institute

