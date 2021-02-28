Covid-19: List of private, govt hospitals vaccinating people above 60, or above 45 with comorbidities
Starting March 1, all people above the age of 60, or those above 45 with existing illnesses that make them more susceptible to Covid-19, will be allowed to sign up to receive coronavirus vaccines at government and private facilities.
The Centre has capped the cost of Covid-19 vaccine at a private centre to ₹250 a dose, while government centres will continue to administer shots for free.
Eligible residents can register themselves on the Co-Win app, the Aarogya Setu app, or log on to cowin.gov.in. Residents can also walk in to vaccination centres and get themselves registered on spot.
Below is the list of government and private hospitals in Delhi that will vaccinate people above 60 and those above 45 with existing comorbidities:
GOVERNMENT HOSPITALS:
Central district:
Aruna Asaf Ali Govt. Hospital
Balak Ram Hospital
Burari Hospital
Dr. N. C. Joshi Hospital
GB Pant Hospital
Girdhari Lal Hospital
Guru Nanak Eye Hospital
Hindu Rao Hospital
Kasturba Hospital
Lok Nayak Hospital
Maulana Azad Dental Institute
Maulana Azad Medical College
East district:
Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya
Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital
New Delhi district:
Delhi Cantonment General Hospital
Kalawati Saran Children Hospital
NDMC Charak Palika Hospital DH
Northern Railways Hospital
Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital DH
Maternity, Gynae Hospital, New Delhi
North district:
Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital
Maharishi Valmiki Hospital
Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital
Northeast district:
JPC Hospital
Northwest district:
Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital Pitampura
Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital
Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Rohini
ESI Hospital Rohini
Shahdara district:
Delhi State Cancer Institute
Doctor Hegdewar Arogya Sansthan
Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital
IG ESI Hospital
IHBAS
Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Tahirpur
Swami Dayanand Hospital
South district:
All India Institute of Medical Sciences
Ambedkar Nagar Hospital
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS)
PT. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital
Safdarjung Hospital
Southeast district:
ESI Hospital Okhla Phase 1 DH
LNC Hospital, Lajpat Nagar
PSMS Hospital, Kalkaji
Southwest district:
CRPF Composite Hospital, Jharoda Kalan
Dada Dev Hospital
Mansaram Park Dispensary
RHTC Najafgarh
RTRM Hospital
West district:
Acharya Shree Bhikshuk Govt Hospital
Deen Dayal UpadhyayHospital
ESI Hospital Basaidara Pur
Guru Gobind Singh Govt Hospital
Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital
Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital
Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital
PRIVATE HOSPITALS:
Central district:
BLK Memorial Hospital
Delhi Heart and lung hospital
Divine Multispecialty Hosp. & Cancer Cent., Wazirabad
Jeevan Mala Hospital
Jeewan Nursing Home, Pusa Road
Kapil Multispecialty Hospital, Nathupura
Medlife Hospital, Burari
NKS Hospital, Gulabi Bagh
Sanjeevan Hospital, Daryaganj
Sant Parmanand Hospital
SGR Kolmet Hospital, Pusa Road
Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
St. Stephens Hospital
Teerath Ram Shah Hospital
East district:
Apex City Hospital, West Vinod Nagar
Bimla Hospital
Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital
Jeevan Anmol Hospital
Makkar Multi-speciality Hospital
Malik Radix Health care Center
Max Patparganj
Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute
Patel Hospital, Shakarpur
Ram Lal Kundan Lal Hospital, Pandav Nagar
SMS Hospital
Virmani Hospital
New Delhi district:
Flt. Lt. RajanDhall Hospital FORTIS
Indian Spinal Injuries Centre
Primus Super Specialty Hospital
North district:
Balaji Hospital, Narela
Bansal Global Hospital, Jahangirpuri
Gupta Multispecialty Hospital, Bawana
Maha Durga Charitable Trust
Maharaja Agarsain Multispecialty Hospital, Narela
Mangalam Hospital, Bawana
Nulife Hospital, GTB Nagar
Pentamed Hospital, Derawal Nagar
Sant Soham Hospital, Bawana
Northeast district:
Moral Hospital
Panchsheel Hospital
Northwest district:
Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Madhuban Chowk
Bhagwati Hospital, Rohini
Brahm Shakti Hospital
Cygnus MLS Super Specialty Hospital
Dharamvir Solanki Hospital, Rohini
Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh
Jaipur Golden Hospital
Lalita Hospital, Begumpur
Max Super Speciality Hospital Shalimar Bagh
Muni Mayaram Jain Hospital, Pitampura
Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre
Santom Hospital
Saroj Medical Institute, Jail Road, Rohini
Saroj Super Specialty Hospital
Savitri Hospital, Kanjhawala
Shree Aggarsain International Hospital
Sunrise Hospital, Rohini
Tomar Multispecialty Hospital, Kirari
Shahdara district:
Dr. Gupta Nursing Home, Naveen Shahdara
East Delhi Medical Centre Mansarover Park
Goyal Hospital and Urology Center
Gupta Multispecialty Hospital, Vivek Vihar
Karuna Hospital, Dilshad Garden
Kosmos Super Specialty Hospital, Vikas Marg
Pushpanjali Medical Centre, Vikas Marg Ext.
Red Cross Hospital, Dilshad Garden
Shanti Mukand Hospital
Shri Ram Singh Hospital, Krishna Nagar
Surya Hospital, Krishna Nagar
South district:
Aashlok Hospital
Fortis C Doc Hospital
Madhukar Rainbow
Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket
Medeor Hospital
Phoenix Hospital
Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute (PSRI)
Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital, Gautam Nagar
Sitaram Bhartia Hospital
Southeast district:
Alshifa Multispeciality hospital
Banarsidas Chandiwala Hospital, Kalkaji
Bansal Hospital & Research Centre, NFC
Batra Hospital And Medical Research Centre
Fortis Escorts Heart Institute
Hakeem Abdul Hameed Centenary Hospital
Holy Family Hospital
IBS Hospital, Lajpat Nagar
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals
Irene Hospital, Kalkaji
Jeevan Hospital and Nursing Home
Jeewan Nursing Home, Gate No. 2
Metro Hospital, Lajpat Nagar
Mool Chand Kharaiti Ram Hospital
National Heart Institute
Royal Kalindi Hospital, Sarita Vihar
Sunrise Hospital, Kalindi Colony
Universal Centre of Health Services, Badarpur
VIMHANS Hospital
Southwest district:
Aakash Healthcare
Ansari Hospital, Sagarpur
Ayushman Hospital Health Services
B.H. Salvas Hospital, Haibatpura, Najafgarh
Bensups Hospital, Dwarka
Bhagat Chandra Hospital
DivyaPrastha Hospital
Human Care Medical Charitable Trust (Manipal)
Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Dwarka
Rosewood Hospital, Najafgarh
Samar Hospital, Dwarka
Shakuntala Hopsital, West Sagarpur
Taarak Hospital
Venkateswar Hospital
Vikas Hospital
West district:
Action Cancer Hospital
Altius Sonia Hospital
Ardent Ganpati Hospital, Mundka
B.M. Gupta Hospital, Uttam Nagar
Bhatia Global Hospital, Paschim Vihar
CD Global Hospital, Najafgarh Road
Jeewan Moti Khera Hospital, Nangloi
Kalra Hospital
Kalra Hospital, Uttam Nagar
Konarc Hospital, Nangloi
Kukreja Hospital and Heart Centre, Rajouri Garden
Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh
Mansaram Hospital, Nangloi
Mata Chanan Devi Hospital
Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital, Uttam Nagar
MGS Hospital, Punjabi Bagh
PGH Hospital, Vikas Nagar
Rathi Hospital, Najafgarh
Revive Hospital, Vishwas Park
RLKC Metro Hospital, Naraina
Satyabhama Hospital
Sehgal Neo Hospital
Shree BalaJi Action Medical Institute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: List of private, govt hospitals vaccinating people above 60, or above 45 with comorbidities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reports less than 200 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One year on, LNJP corona warriors recall raging pandemic, challenges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida metro trains 'skipping' some stations during peak hours; citizens protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi MCD bypolls: 32.25% voters turnout till 1:30pm; 38.85% at Kalyanpuri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
19 passengers caught with ammunition at IGI airport this year: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCD bypolls: Amid Covid-19 protocols 20.38% voters turnout in first four hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 police teams to probe woman death stabbed for resisting snatching
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Average 200 daily new Covid-19 cases in Delhi amid spike in Maharashtra, Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi municipal by-polls: Voting underway at 5 MCD wards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weather experts weigh in on why spring gave Delhi a miss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU awards over 178,000 degrees at mixed format convocation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man killed in fire at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bypolls in 5 MCD wards today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi adds 243 new Covid-19 cases, three more deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox