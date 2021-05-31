Covid-19 lockdown: Delhi's unlock process begins from today

Delhi will start the process of partially easing its lockdown measures from Monday onwards, beginning with allowing the construction sector and factories to resume operations as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue to see a steady decline in the national capital. The other restrictions, however, will remain in place till June 7, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.

The decision to ease the lockdown was taken during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday. The DDMA is chaired by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal while CM Kejriwal is the authority's vice-chairperson.

“In the un-lockdown process, our priority will be the weakest economic sections. So, we will start with labourers, especially migrant labourers. Since most of them are engaged either in the construction sector or in factories, we will open these two from this Monday. But we have to remember that the fight against Covid-19 is still not over. We have to make sure that things do not go bad again. To ensure this, the relaxations have to be introduced in a phased way,” said Kejriwal.

The reopening of the city will be done in a phased manner to avoid another spike in cases, an order issued by the government in this regard read. "The situation of Covid-19 in NCT of Delhi has again been reviewed and observed that, though the number of Covid-19 patients and positivity rate is declining, the situation is still precarious, therefore, in order to contain the spread of virus and to further break the transmission chain, curfew needs to be extended for another week in the territory of NCT of Delhi (except for essential activities / services), permitting reopening of certain prohibited activities in a phased manner in areas outside the containment zones for overall well-being of the people of NCT of Delhi," it read.

Delhi reported 946 cases of Covid-19 and 78 fatalities due to the disease in the previous 24 hours, according to a state health bulletin on Sunday. With this, the national capital's toll increased to 24,151 and its infection tally was pushed to over 1.43 million. The positivity rate, which was 1.19% on Saturday and 1.59% on Friday, stood at 1.25% on Sunday, according to the health bulletin.

On April 20, Delhi recorded 28,395 Covid-19 cases — the highest-ever single-day rise — and the city's positivity rate was more than 36% on April 22. A full lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19, as part of which all economic activities, other than those considered essential, were banned.