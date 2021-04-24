Covid-19: Speedy transportation of oxygen by Delhi Police saves lives in GTB hospital

Amid the acute shortage of oxygen in the national capital due to surge in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Police on Saturday helped avert a major crisis at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital by swiftly transporting two oxygen tankers to the hospital.

An urgent message and call for police assistance was received from Vikram Singh, the GNCTD appointed Nodal Officer for GTBH for the transfer of two tankers from the Inox oxygen plant in Modinagar, Ghaziabad.

The tanker and driver details were shared and the police immediately swung into action.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara immediately contacted DIG police and SP rural of Ghaziabad and started coordination for swift transportation with police escort.

Meanwhile, a team was dispatched from the GTB Enclave Police Station which met the UP Police team midway. The team took over and escorted the tanker through the shortest possible route.

The tanker finally reached GTBH within an hour of dispatch through a green corridor.

The hospital administration thanked DCP Shahdara and his team profusely for timely help which saved 700 lives at stake, said police in a media release.

Over the last few days, several hospitals have repeatedly flagging acute shortages in oxygen supply.

The highest single-day death toll was recorded on Friday in Delhi, with 348 deaths and 24,331 fresh cases.

There are now 92029 active Covid-19 cases in the city while the death toll has mounted to 13,541.