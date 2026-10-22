Cracks repair work force closure of RTR flyover, triggers traffic snarls

New Delhi:The old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover on the Outer Ring Road, heading towards Vasant Vihar from Delhi airport, has been closed to traffic for repair work after cracks appeared at two locations, spilling traffic onto alternate routes and causing massive snarls.

The Public Works Department began the repair work on Wednesday, and an officer said the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory.

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The Public Works Department (PWD) began the repair work on Wednesday, and an officer said the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory.

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The repair is expected to be completed by October 26, while vehicular movement on the flyover is likely to start by October 27.

Until then, traffic from Delhi airport, Gurugram, and Dwarka heading to Vasant Vihar and Chirag Delhi has been diverted onto the service road adjoining the RTR flyover and other alternate routes, the officer said.

“The flyover has been closed for repair work, and the entire traffic has been diverted onto the adjoining service road. Consequently, traffic is heavy, and the queue is extending considerably behind the flyover. The flyover will remain closed until completion of the work, and traffic on this road is expected to remain heavy, especially during peak hours,” the advisory read.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Traffic Range) Vikas Kumar said that on Tuesday, traffic personnel observed cracks at two locations on the flyover and immediately informed the PWD, seeking necessary repairs as a precautionary measure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Traffic Range) Vikas Kumar said that on Tuesday, traffic personnel observed cracks at two locations on the flyover and immediately informed the PWD, seeking necessary repairs as a precautionary measure. {{/usCountry}}

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“The repairs of the patches required the closure of the flyover. Considering public safety, it was not possible to keep even part of it open. The flyover closure has led to traffic congestion. To address the situation, we have taken measures, including updating Google Maps to mark the flyover as closed and show the alternate route via the service road. We have also increased deployment of traffic personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow,” the DCP added.

Meanwhile, many commuters took on to social media to draw attention to the traffic chaos.

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“Entire Rao Tula Ram Marg is choked since morning! Stuck at the junction for 30mins coming from the airport. Please do something!,” a commuter posted on X.

Another commuter posted, “Taking 2.5 hours to reach from Gurugram to central Delhi because the Vasant Vihar flyover is closed. Please help.”

Delhi Police said PWD officials, in coordination with Delhi Traffic Police, are working to restore the flyover as soon as possible to ensure safe movement for commuters.

“The repair work is expected to be completed by October 26 morning, after which the flyover is expected to reopen for commuters, subject to completion of the work and safety clearance,” a statement read.

PWD officials said they observed deterioration of the concrete, visible cracking, and exposed reinforcement in the gap slab section of the old RTR flyover.