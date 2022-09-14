Cultural events at Central Vista to go on for one more month

New Delhi: From plays and regional dances to magic and puppet shows that convey citizen-centric welfare messages — the infotainment drive at Central Vista will continue daily for at least another month, officials familiar with the matter said.

“There are two plazas in the Central Vista, the south and the north plaza. Each day the sound and drama division under the Central Bureau of Communication will organise several events that also convey a social message there,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

The events will start at sundown and continue until 8pm. The public can view the performances—which include solo dances, group dances, varying forms of folk dances, instrumental performances, group songs, musicals, street plays, puppetry and, at a later stage, even ballet— free of charge.

“The events began on September 12. These programmes typically begin after sunset and go on till 8-8.15pm. Kathak, Odissi, Rajasthani folk dance, Bangla duet dance based on Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore’s work were among the performances presented to the audience during the first two days,” the official said.

Dance forms from Uttarakhand, the northeastern states, Maharashtra, and the southern states, such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala, are also expected to be incorporated in the programme. Ties with several other ministries are also in the works, officials said.

The turnout so far has been good, a second official added. “There is a footfall of nearly a thousand people a day, but there are no concrete records to show the exact numbers,” the official added.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the nodal agency for the Central Vista redevelopment project, has developed two amphitheatres on both sides of India Gate with a seating capacity for 250 people each. “The cultural events are taking place in these two amphitheatres. There is ample space in the lawns from where people can watch the events,” a CPWD official said.

There will also be a specialised drive to mark occasions. “Important events, such as the raktadan amrit mahotsav (blood donation drive) will also be highlighted,” the official quoted above said.

He added that as tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the redeveloped Central Vista last week, each performance ends with the song “kadam kadam badhaye ja”, the marching song of Bose’s Indian National Amy.

The team is also working to promote the health ministry’s nutrition month programme this September. “Special programmes are also being designed for October 2—Gandhi Jayanti,” the official said.

According to the official, the programmes are at a nascent stage and more collaborations can be expected in the future. “The idea is to use the stage to communicate tailored and important messages to the public by weaving them into entertainment. It will be a continuous project, one month is just a starting point,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the CPWD on Monday removed the arrangements that were made for the initial three-day long cultural events.

According to senior CPWD officials, issues related to vendors, parking, maintenance of green areas, water supply etc. are being looked into. “Meetings are being held to look into these issues. In the next three-four days, a strategy will be formulated. But all this in the discussion stage,” a senior CPWD official aware of the development said.

As of now, the CPWD has outsourced the sanitation and horticulture work. “Close to 500 people have been deployed for sanitation work and 150 people to maintain the green spaces. As of now, we don’t have any restriction on the movement of people. We are requesting people not to eat food on the lawns. Vendors, especially those selling food items, are not allowed in the areas,” a CPWD official said.

