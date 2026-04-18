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Cyber fraud racket unearthed in Delhi

A cyber fraud racket linked to foreign handlers was uncovered in New Delhi, leading to the arrest of three men, including a bank relationship manager.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 05:22 am IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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New Delhi: A cyber fraud racket with links extending to foreign handlers operating through encrypted social media channels and involved in the use of mule bank accounts for siphoning off money cheated through online investment frauds was unearthed following the arrest of three men, including a private bank’s relationship manager, senior police officers said on Friday.

Investigators are conducting a reverse trail investigation to bust the entire cyber crime network linked to the arrested people

The arrests were made by the special staff team of the east police district. A case of petty organised crime and cheating was registered under sections 112 and 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Pandav Nagar police station on April 8. Investigators are now conducting a reverse trail investigation to bust the entire cyber crime network linked to the arrested people, including their foreign handlers, the officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Rajiv Kumar said that the case originated from a complaint lodged on the national cybercrime reporting portal (NCRP) by Aman Babu Maurya, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, who was duped of 10,000 through an investment fraud. Investigations revealed that the cheated money was transferred into an alleged mule account maintained at a private bank in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 in east Delhi.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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