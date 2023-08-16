Peeling walls, broken bricks: Delhi’s Lodhi structure awaits repair

A portion of a complex abutting Bada Gumbad mosque within the Lodhi Gardens has sustained damage during the rains this year, prompting conservationists to urge authorities to undertake urgent repairs and pointing out that several parts of the 15th century monument have eroded over time.

The Bada Gumbad Mosque at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)

During a spot visit, HT found that a chunk of the wall of the complex — located to the east of Bada Gumbad and which once served as apartments — had fallen off.

Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) could not confirm when the damage took place, but assured that the affected portion will be repaired.

Praveen Singh, superintending archaeologist of ASI’s Delhi circle, said “a small portion” of the monument was damaged and that it would be repaired.

He added that ASI had a number of monuments under its jurisdiction and that conservation work was routinely undertaken after assessing the extent of deterioration.

“A small portion has been affected and we will get it fixed,” said Singh.

One of Delhi’s most popular parks, the Lodhi Gardens is one of the Capital’s most frequented weekend destinations. The park, sandwiched between Khan Market and Lodhi Road, is home to monuments from different eras including the Lodhi and Mughal period. At least five monuments within the gardens, including Bada Gumbad and its neighbouring quarters, fall under the purview of the ASI, while the Delhi government’s state department of archaeology looks after three smaller monuments.

Ahead of the G20 Summit next month, the state government’s archaeology department is carrying out conservation work at a mosque, a turret, and an enclosure at the gardens.

In Delhi, 173 monuments are under ASI’s care. However, according to officials, a shortage of resources and staff has forced the premium heritage agency to prioritise conservation depending on the severity of damage in a monument.

The mosque and complex were built in 1494 during the rule of the Lodhis— it is now known which ruler got the structures constructed — according to Maulvi Zafar Hasan, the ASI archaeologist who prepared the agency’s first “list of monuments worthy of conservation” in 1916. The arched apartments were used by Quran readers, he adds in his list.

People who frequent the 80-acre public park said the wall was damaged during heavy showers last month.

Chetan, who goes by one name, and works as a hawker, said the monument has not been repaired since then.

“A couple was standing close to the wall but they escaped unhurt. Only their umbrella was damaged. I was here only when this happened,” said Chetan.

“Repairs have not been carried out since the incident, although some stones are loose and may come off eventually,” he added.

A second hawker, who asked not to be named, also confirmed that the portion was damaged during the rain.

The park is home to eight monuments, all built between the Lodhi and Mughal periods. However, just a handful, including the ubiquitous Bada Gumbad, find a place in the city’s popular consciousness. Yet, several portions of the mosque, especially its interiors have decayed and are caked in moss.

Arabic inscriptions lining the arches of the mosque have been wiped out in some places, even as the plaster peels off several parts of the walls.

Author and historian Swapna Liddle said that it was crucial to stem damage before further deterioration. If not addressed soon, other stones may likely get dislodged, she said.

Liddle said that the inscriptions on the mosque also needed urgent intervention. She said that the mosque complex demonstrated detailed incised plaster decoration and required conservation support and monitoring.

“It is tragic that this damage is allowed to happen, and that too on an important part of a building which is a superlative example of incised plaster decoration. Buildings like these are hundreds of years old and need constant monitoring to prevent such damage, since reconstructions and restorations can never bring back the original,” said Liddle.

