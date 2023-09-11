Day after G20, Delhi sees heavy traffic due to movements of foreign delegates

Delhi witnessed heavy traffic in parts of the city on Monday morning as some routes were diverted due to the movements of the foreign dignitaries in the national Capital a day after the G20 Summit.

The traffic might continue through the afternoon and evening as dignitaries will be leaving the city till later in the day, an officer said. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior traffic police officer said that some foreign dignitaries were still in the Capital for bilateral talks with India while some were leaving for the airport.

“In the presence of some dignitaries still in the NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Corporation) area, and some leaving for the airport, dedicated routes had to be created, leading to traffic disruptions in some parts of south and central Delhi,” the officer said.

The traffic might continue through the afternoon and evening as dignitaries will be leaving the city till later in the day, the officer added.

The traffic advisory, issued ahead of the G20 summit, had not mentioned anything about Monday morning. The traffic police had encouraged people to use the metro only on September 8, 9 and 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Saudi Crown Prince begins day-long state visit after G20 Summit

Several visits by the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman are scheduled for Monday, including a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad House. He is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the evening, before departing from the city.

Dignitaries from Brazil, Mauritius and Mexico were scheduled to leave during the day. This might lead to heavy traffic around Dhaula Kuan, which is on the way to the airport, said the traffic police.

Meanwhile, commuters complained of chock-a-block roads in Dhaula Kuan and around India Gate. A commuter complained of a traffic jam on the Ring Road, on the way to Moti Bagh. Another commuter posted on X around 10am saying, “Stuck here on Dhaula Kuan for the past hour. No information about what happened here. Everyone is clueless.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}