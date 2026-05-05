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Day-old baby undergoes life-saving heart surgery at Delhi hospital

Day-old baby undergoes life-saving heart surgery at Delhi hospital

Published on: May 05, 2026 03:53 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A day-old pre-term newborn battling a rare and life-threatening heart defect was given a new lease of life after undergoing a complex open-heart surgery at a Delhi hospital, doctors said.

Day-old baby undergoes life-saving heart surgery at Delhi hospital

According to a statement by Fortis Escorts, Okhla, the infant was diagnosed with infradiaphragmatic total anomalous pulmonary venous connection , a rare congenital condition in which oxygen-rich blood from the lungs fails to return to the heart normally, leading to severe respiratory distress soon after birth.

"This was a highly critical cardiac emergency where every minute mattered. Such conditions can be rapidly fatal if not treated immediately, but with timely surgery, these babies can go on to lead healthy lives," said Dr. KS Iyer, Chairman and Head of Paediatric and Congenital Heart Surgery at the hospital.

The condition, which affects about one in 10,000 live births, caused the newborn's lungs to become congested and prevented adequate oxygen supply to the body, making urgent surgical intervention critical, the hospital said.

Following the procedure, the baby showed steady recovery, was gradually stabilised, and was discharged after 11 days in a stable condition, the hospital added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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