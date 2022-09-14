Days after Cyrus Mistry's death, 17 fined in Delhi for not wearing seat belts in rear
The police conducted a drive on the Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place in central Delhi to ensure compliance.
The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued 17 challans to people for not wearing seat belts in the rear seats of cars, officials said.
"A total of 17 court challans were issued during the drive from 11 am to 1 pm under Section 194B (use of safety belts and the seating of children) of the Motor Vehicles Act," a senior police officer said.
The offenders were fined ₹1,000 each, the police said.
The drive comes after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry (54) died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district on September 4. According to police, Mistry, who was sitting in the rear, was not wearing a seat belt.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Traffic) Aalap Patel said, "The legal provisions were already there but it has become a topic of discussion after the recent incident (Mistry's death)."
"The Delhi Traffic Police is already running a campaign to spread public awareness regarding (the importance of) wearing seat belts. We are also taking legal action," the officer said.
Police get 600 applications by Ramlila, Durga Puja organisers
With the festival season around the corner, the Delhi Police have received over 600 applications to hold Ramlila, Durga Puja and Dussehra events, indicating that the city is back to the pre-Covid era as far as festivities are concerned. In 2022, the police have already received 610 applications for the same as on September 14, according to data shared by the Delhi Police licensing unit.
RPF lady constable saves mother and child who fall into gap between platform and train in Mumbai’s crowded Lokmanya Tilak Terminus
Mumbai: The presence of mind of a lady constable with the Railway Protection Force helped save the life of a mother and her three-year-old child who fell into the gap between train and platform on Tuesday afternoon. The woman was trying to board a moving Kamyani Express on platform number 3 at the nodal Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, in Kurla. Constable Jyoti Panchdhe was on duty at platform number 3 when the Varanasi-bound train arrived.
CRZ: Only three temporary studios sanctioned in Madh-Marve
The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has sanctioned only three temporary film studios in the Madh-Marve area in the last two years, according to publicly available documents. Permissions were granted to three entities, namely Bhatia Bollywood Studios, Expressions Studios and Balaji Tirupati Cinemas, during the MCZMA's 152nd meeting on February 16, 2021. When contacted for a comment on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Kirit Somaiya was struck by his allegations.
PM has promised a bigger project to Maha, says state industries minister
NAVI MUMBAI Prime Minister Narendra Modi has blamed the MVA government for Maharashtra losing out to Gujarat in the race for a $20 billion project, claimed Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant on Wednesday. State industries minister Samant said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister has assured CM Shinde the state will be given an even bigger project at a later date which will generate employment.
Frauds pose as IPS officer, extort ₹2.21 lakh from 75-yr-old
Mumbai: A 75-year-old man from Ghatkopar (west) became a victim of cyber fraud recently after being enticed into an intimate video call with a woman and blackmailed thereafter with a surreptitious recording. The frauds posed as senior officials from Delhi police and journalists, and extorted ₹2.21 lakh from the senior citizen.
