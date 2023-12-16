DCW notice to PWD over dark spots near east Delhi bus stops

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Public Works Department (PWD) after it found dark spots at several bus stops in east Delhi after conducting an inspection, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday.

The commission has asked PWD to cite reasons for lack of lights at bus stops and roads and demanded an action taken report in this connection, they added.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “Even after 12 years of horrific ordeal (of December 16 gang-rape victim), Delhi remains unsafe for women and girls. The bus stops that I inspected were just near Akshardham. If such a central area remains pitch dark, one can only imagine what must be happening in the outer areas. I have issued notice to PWD and will take strict action in the matter. The government must ensure that bus stops and streets are made safe for women and girls.”

Maliwal was referring to the incident that took place on December 16, 2012 when a paramedical student was gang-raped and brutally assaulted in a private bus in south Delhi. She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital.

In a statement, DCW said that Maliwal and a member of the commission, Vandana Singh, inspected a few bus stops in east Delhi on Friday evening to assess the safety concerns for women and girls.

“During the visit to Ramesh Park bus stop at 6:45 pm, the commission was shocked to find that there were no lights there. Also, the street lights on that stretch were non-functional. There was a deserted area even behind the bus stop. The entire place was shrouded in darkness and unsafe for women and girls boarding or alighting from buses there,” the statement added.

They also inspected the stretch of Pushta Road from Ramesh Park Bus Stop to Lalita Park, officials said. “The road was absolutely dark as none of the street lights were functioning. It was observed that many poles did not even have a streetlight, rendering the road pitch-dark and unsafe. The commission also found Lalita Park bus stop to be pitch-dark,” officials said.

The statement added that when the commission interacted with women there, they were reportedly informed that the stretch and the bus stop have remained dark for several months, “which makes it extremely unsafe for them”.

Officials said that Maliwal also travelled in buses and spoke to women regarding their safety concerns. “The women who frequently travelled in buses mentioned that they often feel unsafe at deserted bus shelters,” they added.

The commission said that it has asked PWD about the details of officials responsible for maintaining these lights and action taken against them. They have also sought details of complaints received since January 1, 2022 regarding dark spots at these bus stops and streets, and action taken on each complaint. They have also enquired about the urgent steps taken to ensure that the bus shelters and street lights are “immediately lighted”, it added.

