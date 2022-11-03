DCW summons to Delhi Police over missing Uzbek women

Delhi Commission for Women on Wednesday summoned Delhi Police after five of the seven Uzbek women, who were allegedly trafficked and sexually exploited in India, went missing from a private shelter home, they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DCW has summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) seeking an action taken report in the matter.

A senior police officer from the district said that they have received the summon. “We will file our reply and abide by the directions of DCW,” the officer said.

In August, seven women had alleged that they were trafficked from Uzbekistan to India and forced into prostitution. The women had managed to escape and get an FIR registered at the Chanakyapuri police station. An FIR was registered and three accused were also arrested. However, the girls had named 10 people and seven of them were yet to be arrested, the Commission said.

“The girls desperately needed their documents to go back to their country, but the Delhi Police was unable to arrange the same. Also, the women were sent to a shelter home where they were residing since then. Now, the Commission has learnt that five women have been missing from the shelter home since the past few days,” DCW said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maliwal said that she has issued summons to Delhi Police. “I want them to produce these five girls before the Commission, ensure arrests of all traffickers and recover the girls’ passports. Strongest action should be taken against such international sex rackets operating in the capital,” she said.

Maliwal has also issued a notice to the private shelter home “to understand the circumstances under which the women have gone missing from the shelter home.”

EOM