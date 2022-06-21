DDA clears decks for AIIMS upgrade, Narela e-waste park, new NDRF headquarters

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday gave the necessary clearances to take forward four major projects, including the setting up of an electronic waste management plant in Narela, redevelopment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the establishment of a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) headquarters.

The proposed projects seek to address environmental concerns and substantially enhance the public health infrastructure in the national capital, said DDA officials.

The meeting, chaired by lieutenant-governor (L-G) VK Saxena, who is also the DDA chairperson, cleared the change in land use for four major projects.The redevelopment plans of AIIMS, over an area of 79.73 hectares, envisages a world class medical university with augmented facilities and capacity, while the electronic waste management park in Narela will be the first of its kind in the city. The NDRF headquarters and the construction of RSS/ESS at Kashmere Gate for Delhi Metro Phase 3 are the other projects that got the land agency’s nod on Tuesday.

A senior DDA official said that the vision for redevelopment of AIIMS is to create a smart and sustainable campus which meets all present and future requirement of health-care, education, and research. The campus master plan will include a new hospital with 3,000 beds, academic and research buildings for multiple graduate and postgraduate programmes and hostel blocks.

The official said the redevelopment project envisages upgrading the entire AIIMS campus and its facilities to bring them on a par with global standards.

As for the development of the e-waste park, the DDA said, “For proper management of e-waste, the authority has given its final approval for change in land use for an area measuring 8.50 hectares for setting up the e-waste management plant in Holambi Kalan village in Narela.”

With the e-waste park, the government wants to ensure that all waste electronic and electrical equipment are collected, stored, dismantled and recycled in an environmentally sound manner. The activities of the park will target small and medium scale enterprises, and clusters involved in e-waste recycling. This will be the first of its kind in Delhi, officials from the L-G’s office said.

DDA also said it has given a final approval to the proposal for changing the land use of 6,769.60 square metres (sqm_ of land in Vasant Vihar for setting up the NDRF headquarters. “With its expansion, the NDRF is facing great difficulty in interfacing with its 16 battalions and 28 regional response centres across the country. Due to non-availability of proper office space, it was difficult to set up the national emergency communication plan (NECP). Hence to overcome these issues, the establishment of an NDRF headquarters in New Delhi is essential,” the DDA said.

