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DDA issues fresh eviction notices in Yamuna Bazar area

DDA issues fresh eviction notices in Yamuna Bazar area

Updated on: May 18, 2026 11:34 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Development Authority has issued fresh eviction notices to all residents of Yamuna Bazar to vacate the area within 15 days.

DDA issues fresh eviction notices in Yamuna Bazar area

Following the earlier notice issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority , the DDA has pasted notices dated May 15 directing residents to vacate the area as it falls within the O-Zone category of the Yamuna floodplains.

The notice issued earlier on May 5 had directed 310 residents to vacate the area within 15 days, while the fresh notice covers the entire area of Yamuna Bazar.

"The said land is part of the Yamuna river floodplain, which is an ecologically sensitive zone, and is required to be kept free from encroachment in accordance with applicable planning provisions and directions of the High Court of Delhi and directions issued by the National Green Tribunal from time to time in matters relating to protection and restoration of the Yamuna floodplain," the fresh DDA notices read.

Earlier on May 5, the DDMA issued notices stating that the Yamuna Bazar is inundated during the Yamuna floods every year, thereby posing a serious threat to human life, cattle and property.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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