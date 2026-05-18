New Delhi, The Delhi Development Authority has issued fresh eviction notices to all residents of Yamuna Bazar to vacate the area within 15 days.

DDA issues fresh eviction notices in Yamuna Bazar area

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Following the earlier notice issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority , the DDA has pasted notices dated May 15 directing residents to vacate the area as it falls within the O-Zone category of the Yamuna floodplains.

The notice issued earlier on May 5 had directed 310 residents to vacate the area within 15 days, while the fresh notice covers the entire area of Yamuna Bazar.

"The said land is part of the Yamuna river floodplain, which is an ecologically sensitive zone, and is required to be kept free from encroachment in accordance with applicable planning provisions and directions of the High Court of Delhi and directions issued by the National Green Tribunal from time to time in matters relating to protection and restoration of the Yamuna floodplain," the fresh DDA notices read.

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{{^usCountry}} This notice has also given residents seven days to submit any "representations/objections" to the DDA's land management office, which was not mentioned in the earlier notices issued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This notice has also given residents seven days to submit any "representations/objections" to the DDA's land management office, which was not mentioned in the earlier notices issued. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the directive, "any representation/objection, if so desired, may be submitted to this office , within seven days," it said further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the directive, "any representation/objection, if so desired, may be submitted to this office , within seven days," it said further. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, on May 5, the DDMA had issued notices to around 310 residential structures in the Yamuna Bazar ghat area, directing occupants to vacate within a 15-day timeframe, failing which demolition action could be initiated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, on May 5, the DDMA had issued notices to around 310 residential structures in the Yamuna Bazar ghat area, directing occupants to vacate within a 15-day timeframe, failing which demolition action could be initiated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The fresh DDA notice has directed the residents to "voluntarily vacate the government land and remove all encroachments, temporary or permanent structures, and belongings within 15 days from the date of issue of the notice." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fresh DDA notice has directed the residents to "voluntarily vacate the government land and remove all encroachments, temporary or permanent structures, and belongings within 15 days from the date of issue of the notice." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It further added that all residents must stop all unauthorised occupation of land immediately and that in case of non-compliance, "the occupants shall be liable for coercive action including removal/demolition of unauthorised structures, to be undertaken by DDA without any further notice, at the risk and cost of the occupants," the notice added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It further added that all residents must stop all unauthorised occupation of land immediately and that in case of non-compliance, "the occupants shall be liable for coercive action including removal/demolition of unauthorised structures, to be undertaken by DDA without any further notice, at the risk and cost of the occupants," the notice added. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier on May 5, the DDMA issued notices stating that the Yamuna Bazar is inundated during the Yamuna floods every year, thereby posing a serious threat to human life, cattle and property.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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