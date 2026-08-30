New Delhi, To further simplify the understanding of the Master Plan of Delhi 2047 , the DDA has launched a set of Frequently Asked Questions on its website, officials said on Sunday.

DDA launches digital outreach to simply Master Plan 2047 for public

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Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu had directed the Delhi Development Authority to initiate digital outreach measures for MPD 2047.

"As part of this initiative, DDA has made available a comprehensive set of Frequently Asked Questions on MPD-2047 on its official website, under the "What's New" section. The FAQs provide citizens and stakeholders with simple, easily accessible information on the various provisions of the Master Plan," the DDA said in a statement.

They cover a wide spectrum of subjects, including general provisions, development control norms, redevelopment, heritage and public spaces, land pooling policy, transit-oriented development, high-density corridors, low-density areas and in-situ slum rehabilitation.

"The FAQs also address several practical aspects of MPD-2047, including land use and permissible activities, FAR and plot requirements, parking, Transferable Development Rights , eligibility and development models under Land Pooling, and eligibility, development norms and approval processes under TOD and other policies," the DDA further said.

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{{^usCountry}} In addition to the FAQ, the DDA has also introduced the "MPD-2047 " facility through its citizen services platform, enabling citizens and stakeholders to share suggestions and feedback related to the master plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to the FAQ, the DDA has also introduced the "MPD-2047 " facility through its citizen services platform, enabling citizens and stakeholders to share suggestions and feedback related to the master plan. {{/usCountry}}

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"Accessible at citzservices.dda.org.in, users simply need to sign up on the platform, after which the MPD-2047 option becomes visible in the menu bar. Besides, it can also be accessed under the 'At Your Service' section," the DDA stated.

The feedback facility provides a direct channel for citizens and stakeholders to place their views before the DDA, facilitating continued dialogue and a more participatory approach towards the MPD-2047, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.