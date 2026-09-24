DDA orders safety audit of high-rise buildings constructed before 2001

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued directions for a mandatory structural audit of all high-rise buildings, including malls, hospitals and educational buildings, which were constructed before 2001.

According to officials, the notice has also been issued keeping in view the structural safety against earthquakes. (DDA)

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The move comes against the backdrop of building collapses, including the one in Satya Niketan, which claimed the lives of seven people.

"The structural safety audit is mandatory to be carried out by all the owners of all high rise buildings (15 metre or above) which were sanctioned before March 21, 2001. The structural audit is to be carried out within three months," says a public notice issued on Thursday.

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{{^usCountry}} It also says that even if a building (sanctioned before March 21, 2001) is less than 15 metres in height but has high footfall, such as group housing, educational buildings, hospitals, and institutional buildings, the owners of such structures would also have to get the assessment done within three months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also says that even if a building (sanctioned before March 21, 2001) is less than 15 metres in height but has high footfall, such as group housing, educational buildings, hospitals, and institutional buildings, the owners of such structures would also have to get the assessment done within three months. {{/usCountry}}

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According to officials, the notice has also been issued keeping in view the structural safety against earthquakes.

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Due to its proximity to the Himalayas, the national capital is located in Zone IV, which has fairly high seismicity where the general occurrence of earthquakes is of magnitude 5- 6.

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In the recent past, there have been building collapse incidents reported, which have claimed several lives in the city. The structural integrity of these buildings has come under question.

After the audit, the DDA added, retrofitting and corrective measures will have to be carried out by the owners of the buildings. In case of non-compliance, action will be taken against the owners, the order added.