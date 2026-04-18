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DDA organises hackathon for protecting green areas

According to DDA, the initiative aims to address a key challenge regarding the lack of cost-effective and scalable technological solutions suited for government implementation.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 04:18 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday launched “Harit Manthan 2026,” a two-day national-level hackathon aimed at developing innovative and scalable solutions for urban biodiversity and green space management.

The event is open to students from recognised universities and higher education institutions across the country.

Organised in collaboration with the Udhmodya Foundation, the startup ecosystem of the Delhi University, the event is being held in the Capital on April 17-18.

According to DDA, the initiative aims to address a key challenge regarding the lack of cost-effective and scalable technological solutions suited for government implementation.

“Delhi’s green spaces are among its most vital public assets. Harit Manthan is our call to India’s brightest student innovators to help us protect and enhance this ecological inheritance with practical, scalable solutions,” DDA stated in a statement.

The hackathon features two parallel tracks: a “technology challenge” focused on digital and data-driven tools for monitoring and managing green spaces, and a “policy challenge” aimed at strengthening governance and planning frameworks for urban ecology.

Participants will also gain access to pilot opportunities within DDA’s parks and green spaces to test their solutions in real-world conditions. The event schedule includes mentorship and pitch refinement sessions on the first day at Maya Art Gallery, Indraprastha Park, followed by final presentations at Atal Akshaya Urja Bhawan on April 18. Results will be announced the same day, after which selected teams will enter the incubation phase extending till March 2027.

 
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