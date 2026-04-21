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DDA set to plan for 10 new transit-oriented development projects across Delhi

The proposed projects will likely come up either through public-private partnerships (PPP) or as independent housing schemes developed by the authority

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:58 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to begin planning for at least 10 new Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) projects across the Capital, officials said, adding that they are in the process of identifying land parcels in areas under DDA’s ownership.

TOD projects typically combine residential, commercial and recreational spaces within walkable distances of transit hubs.

TOD projects typically combine residential, commercial and recreational spaces within walkable distances of transit hubs.

The proposed projects will likely come up either through public-private partnerships (PPP) or as independent housing schemes developed by the authority. DDA holds several land pockets across Delhi that are suitable for TOD-based development, focusing on high-density, mixed-use construction around transit corridors, officials added.

“The authority is in the process of identifying land parcels where TOD projects can be taken up. We are looking at both PPP models and projects that DDA can develop on its own,” a senior official said.

The move follows recent relaxations in TOD norms, particularly the reduction in minimum plot size requirements, which has widened the scope for such projects. With these restrictions eased, more land parcels have become eligible for TOD, officials said.

 
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