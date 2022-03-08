DDA survey ahead of slum revamp project
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has initiated the second round of survey of slum clusters for the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in-situ redevelopment project. While the DDA has planned the construction of 26,000 flats at various locations under the scheme, officials said a survey will help identify the requirement for housing for the urban poor in the Capital.
DDA officials said the survey is necessary as the cut-off date for eligibility to apply under the scheme was revised to January 1, 2015, after the Delhi government notified the Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy in 2015. According to the previous rehabilitation policy, only tenement owners residing in slum clusters before January 1, 2006, were eligible to get a flat.
“We are in the process of appointing an agency to carry out a survey of 87 slum clusters in the Capital. The survey will help us identify the exact number of households and the area they are located in, among other details. The survey available with us is quite old (it was last done in 2007) and since the new cut-off date is 2015, the number of eligible households is bound to increase. The agency will have to complete the survey within three months,” said a senior DDA official.
Apart from counting the households, the survey firm will also carry out a “stakeholder analysis to understand people’s problems and aspirations and provide inputs”.
There are 675 slum clusters in Delhi, according to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, of which 499 are located on Central government land, including plots owned by the DDA and the Northern Railway.
Under the Centre’s PMAY-Urban scheme, DDA has to carry out in-situ redevelopment of 376 clusters located on its land. “Earlier, we carried out the survey for 76 clusters based on which the plan for redevelopment of 16 in-situ projects has been finalised, wherein close to 26,000 flats will be constructed,” said the official quoted above.
2,145 FIRs lodged for poll code violations during UP elections
As many as 10,233 arms, 10,582 cartridges, 232 explosives and 336 bombs were seized, while 186 factories manufacturing illegal weapons were busted by the police till March 7.
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on Int'l women's day
Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for the police department of the northern hill state, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.
'Don't agree with exit polls, they create mental pressure': RLD chief
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, whose party contested the month-long assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), wondered where the data for exit polls came from.