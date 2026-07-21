DDA to offer lifetime membership for golf course in Dwarka

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday announced the launch of lifetime membership for its 18-hole championship golf course in Dwarka Sector-24. The membership scheme will be available starting Tuesday, according to a DDA statement.

The 158-acre golf course is touted as the country’s longest. Until now, the facility offered only tenure-based memberships. (Hindustan Times)

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The 158-acre golf course is touted as the country’s longest. Until now, the facility offered only tenure-based memberships.

DDA stated that it will offer 850 lifetime memberships: 250 under the “government” category and 600 under “non-government.” Golf enthusiasts may also continue to opt for the existing three-year and five-year tenure memberships.

The lifetime membership is priced at ₹3.5 lakh under the government category and ₹7.5 lakh under the non-government category, the statement added.

The fee for a three-year membership is ₹1.2 lakh for the government category and ₹2.5 lakh for the non-government category. The five-year membership is priced at ₹1.8 lakh and ₹4.5 lakh for the government and non-government categories, respectively, DDA stated.

Online registration for the membership will begin on July 21 and remain open for two months.

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{{^usCountry}} Interested applicants can submit their applications online by paying a non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,500. After scrutinising applications, selected applicants must deposit the applicable membership fee online within 30 days of receiving the offer of membership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interested applicants can submit their applications online by paying a non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,500. After scrutinising applications, selected applicants must deposit the applicable membership fee online within 30 days of receiving the offer of membership. {{/usCountry}}

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If the number of eligible applications exceeds the available memberships in any category, allotments will be made through a computerised draw of lots.

DDA has advised applicants to submit only one application, warning that multiple applications from the same individual will be rejected.

The decision to introduce lifetime memberships follows directions from lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who asked the DDA to foster a greater sense of belonging among members by providing long-term access to the facility.

Spread across 158 acres, the 18-hole championship golf course, which was established in 2024, measures 7,377 yards, making it the longest golf course in the country. It also features a 375-yard driving range with 52 bays, the longest in India, along with North Shore SLT grass fairways, a first for any golf course in the country.

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Additionally, DDA is establishing a golf academy at the complex, which is envisioned as a centre of excellence for golf training and development.