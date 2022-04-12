DDA to table MPD-2041 for final nod soon

The draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041 (MPD-2041), which was put up for public scrutiny on June 9 last year, will be tabled in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)’s next meeting, to be held in the coming few weeks, for final approval, said officials.

Delhi lieutenant-governor (l-G) Anil Baijal reviewed the draft Master Plan on Monday in the advisory council meeting after DDA made a few changes in the draft plan by incorporating the suggestions/objections received from the public.

The L-G tweeted, “Advised VC, DDA to consider the suggestions given by the Hon’ble Members of the Council...”

A senior DDA official said, “In coming weeks, the draft MPD-2041 will be placed before the DDA meeting to be chaired by L-G Baijal. After the authority’s approval, it will be sent to the ministry of housing and urban affairs for notification.”

