DDA plans to revamp Sanjay Lake’s suspension bridge

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to revamp the suspension bridge at Sanjay Lake in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, with a detailed structural assessment planned, officials said.

DDA’s plan includes testing of structural components to establish their existing strength and condition (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)

According to a DDA official, the authority has set a three-month timeline for the assessment, during which the existing bridge will be examined to determine its condition and load-carrying capacity. The estimated cost of the consultancy and associated assessment work is ₹13.11 lakh.

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“The exercise will begin with a site survey and inspection of the bridge, including identification and measurement of its structural components. Existing drawings, photographs, videos and earlier reports will also be reviewed to assess the condition of various parts and identify those that may require strengthening, retrofitting or rehabilitation,” said the official.

DDA’s plan includes testing of structural components to establish their existing strength and condition. This will include checks of steel-section thickness, hardness testing of metal components and liquid penetrant testing, wherever required. Soil and geotechnical investigations will also be undertaken.

Once the assessment is completed, a structural analysis will be carried out to determine the bridge’s load-bearing capacity. The exercise will identify components that require strengthening, repair, rehabilitation or replacement, following which detailed drawings for the proposed structural modifications will be prepared.

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{{^usCountry}} The authority has also proposed preparation of updated structural, computer-aided design (CAD) and three-dimensional drawings of the existing bridge. A measurement take-off and detailed cost estimate for the proposed strengthening, rehabilitation and maintenance works will subsequently be prepared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authority has also proposed preparation of updated structural, computer-aided design (CAD) and three-dimensional drawings of the existing bridge. A measurement take-off and detailed cost estimate for the proposed strengthening, rehabilitation and maintenance works will subsequently be prepared. {{/usCountry}}

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“The site survey and condition assessment will be done at the first stage, followed by testing reports, structural analysis and designs, and preparation of cost estimates. The final stage will involve submission of pending drawings and documents and verification of the completed consultancy work. Once this is done, restoration will start so that it can be used by visitors and tourists,” said the official.

The bridge assessment is part of the wider DDA effort to restore and rejuvenate Sanjay Lake. The authority has already planned phased works for the 52-acre waterbody, with measures including de-weeding, algae removal, embankment strengthening, water channelisation and ecological restoration. The lieutenant governor, during his June inspection, said that DDA was working on reviving the waterbody and its surrounding 165-acre protected forest.