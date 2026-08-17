DDA’s Karamjeevi Awaas Yojana: Over 54% flats booked on Day 1

New Delhi: Over 54% of the flats offered under the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Karamjeevi Awaas Yojana 2026 have been booked on the first day as the scheme rolled out, officials said on Saturday.

Out of the 1,218 flats offered by the authority, 661 have been sold, with the 1BHKs getting completely sold out. (Representative photo)

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Out of the 1,218 flats offered by the authority, 661 have been sold, with the 1BHKs getting completely sold out.

The scheme offers ready-to-move-in flats in Narela to both serving and retired government as well as corporate employees at a flat 25 per cent discount.

Officials said bookings opened on Sunday through the first-come, first-served mode. The discounted flats are priced ranging from ₹33.4 lakh for 1BHK units, ₹75.55 lakh for 2BHK flats and ₹1.07 crore for 3BHK units.

As per data by the DDA, the authority sold 1,284 flats across Delhi during the first quarter of the current financial year, generating a revenue of over ₹1,020 crore. Narela accounted for 1,153 units of these sales, or nearly 90 per cent.

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{{^usCountry}} DDA officials said the response reinforces Narela’s emergence as a major residential destination, supported by improving connectivity and infrastructure. The housing complex is around 1.2 km from the upcoming Metro station, 1.9km from the proposed RRTS station and 2km from the Narela Sports Complex. It is also close to UER-I and GT Karnal Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DDA officials said the response reinforces Narela’s emergence as a major residential destination, supported by improving connectivity and infrastructure. The housing complex is around 1.2 km from the upcoming Metro station, 1.9km from the proposed RRTS station and 2km from the Narela Sports Complex. It is also close to UER-I and GT Karnal Road. {{/usCountry}}

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The flats are being offered on a freehold basis, with no restriction on existing property ownership. Amalgamation of adjoining flats is also permitted, subject to DDA norms and approval, officials explained.

The remaining flats can be booked online on a first-come, first-served basis through the DDA Awaas Portal.