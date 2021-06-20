DDMA allows outdoor yoga activities on International Yoga Day

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday permitted outdoor yoga activities even as it said that yoga centres will continue to remain shut.

“Public parks, gardens, golf clubs, and outdoor yoga activities will be allowed. Apart from the individual, parks/gardens owning agencies (MCDs, DDA, NDMC, DCB etc.) as well as the concerned RWA, owners/directors of golf clubs, yoga instructors shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour,” the order stated.

Delhi announced a week-long lockdown on April 19. It was then extended every week for a total of 6 weeks.

After cases of coronavirus started falling and the positivity rate came to around 1% in the last week of March, a gradual unlock process began, with construction activities and factories allowed to reopen. This was followed by markets and malls on an odd-even basis the week after that. Last week, restaurants at 50% capacity, markets at full capacity were allowed.

International Yoga Day is celebrated across the world to highlight the importance of yoga and how it has been beneficial in keeping the body and mind in sound health.

According to the United Nations, the theme for this year's International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for well-being', -- how the practice of yoga can promote the holistic health of every individual.