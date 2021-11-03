Deadline to apply for e-auto permits in Delhi extended to Nov 15

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday announced that the last date for applying for an electric auto-rickshaw permit, which ended on November 1, has now been extended to November 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The transport department, so far, has received more than 16,000 applications for 4,261 e-auto rickshaw permits. But even though 33% — more than 1,400 permits — are reserved for women, only about 500 women have applied for permits till November 1, the government data showed.

“We have extended the last date to apply for an e-auto permit till November 15. I request all those who are interested to apply within the given time period, so that we can do our best to curb pollution in Delhi. The e-auto scheme is also a means of self-employment for the youth and women of the city,” said Gahlot.

The transport department also organised an “E-Auto Mela (fest)” from October 25 to 31 to spread the word about the scheme. At the exhibition, people got to see and even test drive all available models of e-autos in the Indian market. Interested persons were also advised about the best possible loan financing schemes, based on individual needs and capacity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gahlot said the Delhi government will provide a subsidy of ₹30,000 to each new e-auto. The average cost of an e-auto will be around ₹2.7 lakh and, after subsidy, it will cost about ₹1.8 lakh, more or less the same as the price of a CNG auto in Delhi.

In addition, a 5% interest relief on the loan for the purchase of the e-auto will be provided by banks that are empaneled with the Delhi government for the campaign. Currently, the city has about 95,000 registered auto-rickshaws, all of which run on CNG. There is a cap of 100,000 on the number of autos that can be registered in Delhi.