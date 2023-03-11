Delhi: 106-year-old Kerala woman among awardees at DCW event

An acid-attack survivor from Kashmir, a 106-year-old woman from Kerala, who recently cleared her primary school exam, women drivers from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), members of an all transpersons’ music band and a sibling-duo that thwarted a child marriage attempt were among those honoured by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) for their contribution towards women empowerment during the International Women’s Day Awards.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with DWC chief Swati Maliwal, presents an award to an acid attack survivor at the International Women’s Day Awards organised by Delhi Commission for Women in New Delhi on Saturday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The commission felicitated 90 people at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre on Saturday, as part of the eighth edition of its annual awards, given on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was the chief guest at the event, was present alongside Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi, minister Raaj Kumar Anand, and MP Raghav Chadha, among others. Taking cognisance of the alleged video of a Japanese tourist being harassed on Holi, which went viral on social media websites, Kejriwal said, “Many videos are doing rounds on social media where some individuals misbehaved with women. If we want women to feel protected, society must come forward to tackle crimes against women and girls”. He said it was crucial to change society’s mindset towards women and a people’s movement was needed to bring this change into effect.

He also said that a total of 34 women were trained by the state government to be DTC bus drivers and were also provided licenses.

During the awards, women officers from the armed forces, Delhi police, athletes, and citizens were honoured for their work. Families of soldiers, who died on duty, were also honoured. The oldest awardees included 106-year-old Kuttiyamma, 105-year-old Rambai, and 95-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar.

Rambai, who has won more than 20 gold medals in running and shot put, has plans to participate in more national and international tournaments. “My family is into sports. They encouraged me as well and inspired me. I started participating two years ago and since then, I have not looked back. Many young girls come up to me and thank me for inspiring them. I always encourage them to never give up,” said Rambai, a resident of Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri.

