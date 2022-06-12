Delhi: 25-yr-old nabbed for hit-and-run gets bail
A Delhi court has granted bail to a 25-year-old man accused of deliberately hitting a biker with his vehicle in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area last week, saying that the complainant refused to give his statement on the day of the incident.
A video of the incident, which took place near the Arjan Garh Metro station on June 5, had gone viral on social media. The incident was caught on camera by another biker riding along with the complainant, who was later identified as Shreyansh Jain, a resident of east Delhi.
Police, a day later, arrested a 25-year-old law student Anuj Chaudhary, and booked him under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.
Additional sessions judge Anil Kumar granted relief to the Chaudhary, noting that the complainant Jain, had not sustained serious injuries and was discharged the same day from the hospital. He gave a statement to the police on June 6.
“It appears that this matter involves road rage. Complainant refused to give his statement on the day of the incident. From the reply submitted by the IO, there is nothing about the injury sustained by the complainant. It appears that the applicant was discharged from the hospital on the very same day. There is no report of involvement of the applicant in any other case. No purpose is going to be served by keeping the applicant further in custody,” the court said.
The court allowed his release on a personal bond of ₹25,000 with a surety of like amount.
