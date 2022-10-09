Delhi: 5 injured, some feared trapped as building roof collapses in Lahori Gate

At least five people were injured and three to four more people are believed to be trapped under the debris after the roof of a building collapsed in New Delhi on Sunday evening, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Director of the Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said a call was received about a roof collapse in the Lahori Gate area around 7.30pm. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. So far, five people have been shifted to the hospital. A rescue operation was underway to locate others.

