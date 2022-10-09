Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: 5 injured, some feared trapped as building roof collapses in Lahori Gate

Delhi: 5 injured, some feared trapped as building roof collapses in Lahori Gate

delhi news
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 09:10 PM IST

Director of the Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said a call was received about a roof collapse in the Lahori Gate area around 7.30pm.

A rescue operation is on to locate others the people suspected to be trapped in debris.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

At least five people were injured and three to four more people are believed to be trapped under the debris after the roof of a building collapsed in New Delhi on Sunday evening, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Director of the Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said a call was received about a roof collapse in the Lahori Gate area around 7.30pm. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. So far, five people have been shifted to the hospital. A rescue operation was underway to locate others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
building collapse delhi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP