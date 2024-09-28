Delhi: 5 members of a family found dead, police suspect suicide

Five members of a family were found dead inside their apartment in southwest Delhi's Rangpuri Village, police said Saturday. Police suspect the deceased, a man and his four daughters, allegedly died by suicide after they consumed a poisonous substance. Locals told the police that the mother (of the girls) died due to cancer a few years back. The father worked as a carpenter. (HT File)

The matter was reported to the police on Friday morning. Police said neighbours had sensed foul smell emanating from the house and called the police.

A senior police officer said, "We broke open the door. The father's body was found in the living room. When we went inside, we found bodies of his four daughters."

Police suspect the father fed his daughters poison. All four daughters were physically disabled, said the police. They were aged between 8 to 18.

Locals told the police that the mother (of the girls) died due to cancer a few years back. The father worked as a carpenter.

Also Read | 2 debt-ridden farmers die by suicide after crop loss

Police said no suicide note was found from the spot. Neighbours told the police that he father alone took care all his daughters.

A crime team and forensic team were called to the spot. Police said they seized samples of food from the rooms and wrappers of a medicine.

The family lived on the fourth floor of the building in Rangpuri for eight years. Police said the bodies were sent for an autopsy to ascertain the reason behind the deaths.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).