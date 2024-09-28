2 debt-ridden farmers die by suicide after crop loss

Two farmers allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Kalaburagi and Raichur districts of Karnataka on Thursday. Both the farmers allegedly ended their lives as they faced mounting debts following crop failure due to heavy rains, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. Both the farmers allegedly ended their lives as they faced mounting debts following crop failure due to heavy rains (File photo)

In the first incident, a 45-year-old farmer from Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district, allegedly set himself on fire on Thursday.

Police said the farmer, who allegedly borrowed ₹3 lakh from a bank as well as from private lenders to grow tur dal (pigeon pea), was devastated when his crops were destroyed by heavy rains. He faced relentless pressure to repay his loans, including a recent bank notice, they added.

A farmer from the same village, told reporters that continuous rains severely damaged the farmer’s crops and he plunged into despair. “He was under immense pressure from bank officials and failed to find out a way to repay his loans. He poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire,” he added.

Sulepet police inspector Sanjay Kulkarni said, “Family members told us that he owed ₹3 lakh to banks and private lenders, and was overwhelmed by the increasing burden of interest.”

An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection, police said.

In a similar incident, a 42-year-old farmer in Raichur district allegedly consumed poison on Wednesday. The farmer had been working tirelessly to cultivate cotton on four acres of land, but his crops were ruined by excessive moisture due to incessant rains.

The cotton, which was his primary source of income, was severely damaged, resulting in a substantial financial loss, police said.

Unable to cope with the devastation and pressure of repaying his loans, the farmer left his home on Wednesday under the pretext of visiting his farm and allegedly consumed poison. He was rushed to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital, where he succumbed to the poison on Thursday.

Raichur Rural inspector Sabayya said that the farmer had taken a ₹2 lakh loan. “He was expecting to reap a good profit from his cotton crop, which was destroyed by the rains. The autopsy was conducted at RIMS hospital, and the body has been handed over to his family members,” Sabayya added.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, police said.