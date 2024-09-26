24-year-old management student from Warrangal dies by suicide at IIM-A

Ahmedabad: A 24-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A), one of India’s top business schools, died by suicide on Thursday, a senior police officer said. Shivam Verma said the deceased was to lead The Red Brick Summit (TRBS) that was to begin from September 27 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The man, a native of Warangal in Telangana, was in his second year of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) at IIM-A, Shivam Verma, DCP – Zone 7, Ahmedabad city, said.

Verma said the student died by suicide between 10am and 3pm in his room. “We haven’t found any suicide note and are yet to determine the concrete reason behind his decision to take this extreme step,” the police officer said.

PGP is a flagship management course recognised as one of the most prestigious MBA programs in India and globally.

Verma said the deceased was to lead The Red Brick Summit (TRBS) that was to begin from September 27. TRBS is the flagship annual business conclave of the IIM-A, named after the iconic red brick architecture of the campus.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290