Delhi woman gets 200 crore extortion call from Goldy Brar's ‘associate’

A 50-year-old woman, resident of north Delhi’s Civil Lines, allegedly received extortion calls the past week from an unknown person claiming to be an associate of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar, demanding ₹200 crore, police said on Tuesday.

The woman’s family is involved in real estate in Delhi-NCR, while police examine the calls and the Special Cell has joined the investigation. (HT Phot/Representational Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, the woman owns ancestral property in Civil Lines and has received two such calls. This was one of the biggest extortion demands made by the Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate in Delhi-NCR, officers said.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman, an FIR has been filed at the Civil Lines police station under BNS sections related to criminal intimidation, extortion and criminal conspiracy.

The woman alleged in her complaint that she first received a call on September 7 and the caller said he works for Brar and threatened her and her husband. Police said the caller then demanded ₹200 crore. However, later, the woman received a call from a foreign number and the caller threatened to kill her.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “On receiving a complaint of extortion from a foreign number by the complainant, an FIR has been registered in PS Civil Lines,” deputy commissioner of police (North) Niharika Bhatt said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On receiving a complaint of extortion from a foreign number by the complainant, an FIR has been registered in PS Civil Lines,” deputy commissioner of police (North) Niharika Bhatt said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to the police, the complainant and her family are involved in a real estate business in Delhi-NCR. Police said the complainant is currently engaged in a family dispute following the death of her father-in-law. Police said they are checking the number and the Special Cell has also been roped in for the probe.

Brar is a wanted criminal in India and heads the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate from Canada. He had recently claimed responsibility for the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and Sikh separatist who was shot outside a gurdwara in British Columbia, Canada in 2023.