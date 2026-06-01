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Delhi: 6 held in jewellery theft case; stolen valuables worth over 10 lakh recovered

Delhi: 6 held in jewellery theft case; stolen valuables worth over ₹10 lakh recovered

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 12:02 AM IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Three thieves and three receivers of stolen property have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a jewellery shop in the Kotla Mubarakpur area of Delhi, and stolen gold and silver jewellery, cash, and other valuables worth over 10 lakh have been recovered, police said on Sunday.

Delhi: 6 held in jewellery theft case; stolen valuables worth over ₹10 lakh recovered
Delhi: 6 held in jewellery theft case; stolen valuables worth over ₹10 lakh recovered

The burglary came to light on May 10 after the owner of a jewellery shop in Punjabi Bazar reported that unknown persons had broken open the locks and shutter of his establishment during the intervening night of May 9 and 10 and stolen gold, silver and diamond jewellery along with cash, police said.

An FIR was registered at Kotla Mubarakpur police station and an investigation launched.

During the probe, police analysed CCTV footage and developed technical leads regarding a vehicle allegedly used in the crime.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects were planning to flee to West Bengal, following which a police team conducted raids and apprehended the accused on May 18, officials said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Masqoor, Baharul Sheikh and Anand Mandal alias Nageshwar. During their interrogation, police also arrested three alleged receivers of stolen property Jahangir, Gulfam and Mumtiyaj.

Additionally, an artificial jewellery collection and a toy pistol were seized.

According to police, the accused targeted jewellery shops and commercial establishments at night and later disposed of the stolen property through receivers.

All six accused have been sent to judicial custody.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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