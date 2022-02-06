Delhi: AAP asks LG to stop transfer of TB clinic to NGOs

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, urging him to stop the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation from allegedly giving away Jhandewalan TB Clinic land to NGOs. AAP claimed another civic land in Qutubgarh, which has a hospital, has also been put up for adoption by NGOs, and alleged that the selected non-profits were mostly run by BJP leaders or their relatives.

BJP, however, accused AAP of spreading rumours for political gains, and said the plan is only to ensure the facilities, which are now closed due to paucity of funds, reopens for the public.

AAP Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi said the alleged sale of North MCD lands is a gross violation of the MCD Act. “After a failed first expression of interest (EoI), the North MCD has once again raised it on February 2 this year, for selling municipal land to the NGOs of individuals from the BJP,” he said.

“...It shows the blatant misuse of power by North MCD to rob public resources to benefit some BJP leaders,” he said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor rejected the allegations. “The North MCD has no proposal to sell any of its health centres. Instead, it proposed to give these two health centres on short lease to NGOs to run free charitable health services. North MCD’s very old health centre at Jhandewalan and a hospital at Qutubgarh were constructed in 2015. These centres are now lying closed due to paucity of funds. In wider public interest, the MCD has proposed to lease them out to health sector NGOs for a short time, to run the free charitable services,” he said.

