Delhi AAP chief says he was denied meeting with LG over school assault case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged on Wednesday that he was denied a meeting with lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu after reaching Raj Bhavan with women councillors to raise concerns over the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl at SS Mota Singh School. He also alleged police intimidation of the survivor’s family.

Bharadwaj also alleged that senior BJP leaders had stakes in the school’s management and demanded that the Delhi government disclose details of the ownership structure. (Representational image)

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Bharadwaj said the delegation had been seeking an appointment with the LG for several days.

“Our only demand is that action be taken against the police officers whom the child’s mother has accused of threatening and harassing the family,” Bharadwaj said.

According to Bharadwaj, the child had identified a senior school staff member as the accused. He alleged that the family was being made to sit in police stations for long hours and claimed the investigation had been handled poorly.

“We did not go to protest. We went to meet the LG on an important issue concerning the safety of a child,” Bharadwaj said, adding that councillors from several parts of Delhi had joined the delegation.Bhardwaj alleged he was denied a meeting with Sandhu.

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{{^usCountry}} However, police refuted this on X. “The statement attributed to Hon’ble LG’s office is incorrect and misleading. No such communication was ever conveyed from the Hon’ble LG Office or from the Police,” DCP (North), posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, police refuted this on X. “The statement attributed to Hon’ble LG’s office is incorrect and misleading. No such communication was ever conveyed from the Hon’ble LG Office or from the Police,” DCP (North), posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The LG’s office did not respond to queries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LG’s office did not respond to queries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bharadwaj also alleged that senior BJP leaders had stakes in the school’s management and demanded that the Delhi government disclose details of the ownership structure. He further sought action against the local SHO, the DCP concerned and the school administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharadwaj also alleged that senior BJP leaders had stakes in the school’s management and demanded that the Delhi government disclose details of the ownership structure. He further sought action against the local SHO, the DCP concerned and the school administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the Aam Aadmi Party of playing “petty politics” over the alleged assault of a girl student at a west Delhi school, saying the Delhi government had already initiated strict action against the institution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the Aam Aadmi Party of playing “petty politics” over the alleged assault of a girl student at a west Delhi school, saying the Delhi government had already initiated strict action against the institution. {{/usCountry}}

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“AAP leaders in Delhi have lost their political relevance, and in their desperation to remain visible, they are now even ignoring strict actions such as the school takeover initiated by the Delhi government,” Kapoor said.

He added that a show-cause notice had been issued to the school management on May 8.

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